5.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan

Tokyo, May 11 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan's southern Chiba prefecture on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the weather agency, the quake occurred in southern Chiba prefecture at 4:16 a.m. local time at a depth of 40 km, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

The temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.2 degrees east.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor