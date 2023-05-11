5.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan
By IANS | Published: May 11, 2023 05:48 AM 2023-05-11T05:48:04+5:30 2023-05-11T06:15:09+5:30
Tokyo, May 11 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck Japan's southern Chiba prefecture on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
According to the weather agency, the quake occurred in southern Chiba prefecture at 4:16 a.m. local time at a depth of 40 km, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
The temblor's epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.2 degrees north and a longitude of 140.2 degrees east.
