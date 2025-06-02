55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with 87000 visitors

Sharjah [UAE], June 2 (ANI/WAM): Expo Centre Sharjah concluded the 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on Sunday, recording unprecedented participation and visitor turnout.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the five-day event attracted over 87,000 visitors, a 9 per cent rise from the previous edition.

The turnout reaffirmed the exhibition's position as one of the largest and most prominent gold and jewellery trade events in the UAE and the region.

More than 500 local and international exhibitors participated, representing leading brands in gold, diamonds and luxury watches, alongside 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers and professionals.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the show welcomed new participants from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania and Egypt, and featured elite jewellers and watchmakers from key markets including the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Lebanon.

The show showcased exclusive pieces and culturally inspired international designs officially recognised by Guinness World Records. A major highlight was the unveiling of the world's longest diamond necklace, measuring 108 metres and featuring over 600 lab-grown diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold.

Another Guinness-certified attraction was the Union Frame, the world's largest gold frame.

Also drawing attention was a fully gold-plated car unveiled by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. Dubbed 'Gold-Zilla' for its design and performance, the vehicle is valued at nearly AED3.67 million.

The Italian pavilion stood out with a 15 percent increase in participation, featuring around 50 brands. It displayed rare handcrafted diamond and jewellery pieces, many custom-designed exclusively for the event in highly limited editions, attracting luxury jewellery collectors.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the show has cemented its global standing as a premier platform uniting top designers and international brands. He highlighted the participation of over 500 exhibitors and 1,800 designers and the attendance of more than 87,000 visitors as evidence of the show's strength.

He added that the turnout reflects confidence in the exhibition's role in supporting the gold and jewellery sector. Expo Centre Sharjah remains committed to enhancing the event, expanding partnerships and encouraging innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

This edition also featured strong participation from 20 young Emirati female designers, who presented innovative gold and diamond collections inspired by local culture and traditional crafts such as Al-Talli.

Notable pieces included Zayed's Lantern, the Palm Necklace, the Well design, and the Emirati Dama'a, all crafted with natural pearls, gemstones and gold, showcasing the designers' creativity and craftsmanship.

The exhibition is set to announce today, Monday, the winners of major visitor prizes, including a Tesla Model 3 and luxury gold and diamond sets.

The event also recorded strong sales, with exclusive collections of premium jewellery and watches offered at competitive prices and with special discounts, confirming its continued role as a key luxury marketplace. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor