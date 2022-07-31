5.6 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Balochistan

Several parts of Balochistan's Makran division on Sunday were hit by an earthquake, according to local media.

Tremors were felt in areas including Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, and Kech, The News International reported citing another media outlet.

With Pasni, the quake was recorded at 5.6-magnitude on the Richter scale, while its depth was 30 kilometres, as per information provided by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

However, no casualties have been reported so far and neither the damage to property has been assessed.

Meanwhile, at least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan after torrential rains in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said that seven dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have come under water and communication with many cities has been cut off, the floodplain is also moving towards Sindh from Jhal Magsi.

Meerani Dam in Turbat has overflowed, due to which the spillways (passage for surplus water from the dam) have opened and water is continuing to flow, the highest level of Meerani Dam is 244 feet, and the current water level is 246 feet.

The water level in the hub dam is 339 feet while the spillway limit is 350 feet, the highest water level in Shadi Kor Dam Gwadar is 54 meters while the current water level is 51.34 meters.

Meanwhile, the water level at Guddu barrage has increased by 20 thousand cusecs during 24 hours, there is low level flood in Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur barrage, as per the media portal.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, the second stream of floodwater entered in adjacent Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

"Thirty more villages in Kachho and link roads have submerged in the water, as a total of drowned villages in the hilly region has reached 50," according to sources.

The local sources said that the people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge in hills and protective dykes to save their lives.

"An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village died of a health condition while failing to get medical help."

In wake of the havoc heavy rains created in Balochistan, provincial authorities have imposed Section 144 in the province.

( With inputs from ANI )

