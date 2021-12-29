5.7-magnitude quake hits near Pyrgos, Greece

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Greece at 05:08:10 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 70.62 km, was initially determined to be at 34.8666 degrees north latitude and 25.1168 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

