5.7-magnitude quake hits near Pyrgos, Greece
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 02:03 PM2021-12-29T14:03:53+5:302021-12-29T14:15:02+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 15 km SSW of Pyrgos, Greece at 05:08:10 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 70.62 km, was initially determined to be at 34.8666 degrees north latitude and 25.1168 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
