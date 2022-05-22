5.8-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning

Tokyo, May 22 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on Sunday struck off Japan's Ibaraki prefecture, but no tsunami warning was issued,

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 12.24 p.m. at a latitude of 36.8 north and a longitude of 141.5 east and at depth of 30 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged five upper in some parts of Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor