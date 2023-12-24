5.9 magnitude quake jolts Chile

Beijing, Dec 24 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 52 km SW of Canete, Chile at 0323 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.8 km, was initially determined to be at 38.08 degrees south latitude and 73.88 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.

