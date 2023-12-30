5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
By IANS | Published: December 30, 2023 11:36 AM2023-12-30T11:36:04+5:302023-12-30T11:40:06+5:30
Beijing, Dec 30 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra ...
Beijing, Dec 30 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app