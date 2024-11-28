5,900 Lebanese citizens return from Syria via border crossing

Damascus, Nov 28 A total of 5,900 Lebanese nationals have left Syria through the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing between Syria and Lebanon by noon on Thursday, according to a Syrian official.

Alaa Al-Sheikh, a member of the executive office in the Damascus Countryside Governorate, told local Sham FM radio that the movement follows a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hezbollah, which prompted many Lebanese who had sought refuge in Syria during recent hostilities to return home.

Syrian authorities recently reopened the Jdeidet Yabous crossing after repairing damage caused by an Israeli airstrike that had temporarily disrupted traffic along the vital route, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah has been in effect since early Wednesday.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor