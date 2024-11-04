6 killed, 9 injured due to gas factory fire in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul, Nov 4 Six people lost their lives and nine others were injured due to a big fire at a gas factory in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, local media reported.

The fire erupted on Saturday noon in a gas factory in the Qala-e-Haidar Khan area of Paghman district, west of Kabul city as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Noorullah Ansar, head of the natural disasters and firefighting department under the Ministry of Interior Affairs, confirmed that six people were killed, with nine others injured.

"Fire has been completely put out, and the firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby markets," said Ansar.

According to the source, the economic losses are not yet determined and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

In a separate incident, three persons were killed on Sunday as a blast ripped through a mechanic shop in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province, provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said.

The blast took place on Saturday noon when some mechanics were busy in the shop repairing an oil tanker in the provincial capital Ghazni City. The blast killed three on the spot, the official added on Sunday.

Without providing further details, the official said that an investigation is underway to determine the reason for the deadly incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, an explosive device from past wars went off in the Nawar district of Ghazni province, killing two children and injuring another on Wednesday.

