6 killed, over 20 injured in Syria explosion

Damascus [Syria], July 28 : At least six people were killed and 23 others were injured after an explosion took place on Thursday night in Syria, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to the news agency, the explosion targeted Assayida Zainab town in the Damascus countryside.

A motorcycle was detonated near a taxi at Kou Sudan Street in Sayyida Zainab, as per SANA.

“The police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion place as bodies of the martyrs and the injured were admitted to hospitals,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on telegram.

