6 members of Indian-origin family killed in road crash in Texas

New York, Dec 29 Six members of an Indian-origin family have been killed in Texas when their minivan was struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by a teenager that veered to the wrong side of the highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that in the crash on Wednesday, one person in the minivan survived as did the teenager and a companion in the other vehicle that crossed over in a no-overtaking zone, media reported.

The driver of the minivan was identified by the DPS as Rushil Barri, 28, from Irving, Texas, while the others travelling with him were visiting from Alpharetta, Georgia.

According to the DPS, the others killed were Naveena Potabathula, 36, Nageswararao Ponnada, 64, Sitamahalakshmi Ponnada, 60, Krithik Potabathula, 10, Nishidha Potabathula, 9.

Barri's causing, Lokesh Potabathula, 43, who survived the crash was hospitalised in critical condition, the DPS said.

The driver of the truck and the other teenager in it were hospitalised with severe injuries and police have not been able to interview them, Fox4 reported.

"This was a no passing zone," DPS Sergeant William Lockridge was quoted by Fox4 TV in Dallas.

"We don't know what caused the vehicle to cross into the northbound lane."

The portion of the highway where the accident happened had a speed limit of 70 mph (112 kph).

According to Fox4, among those killed were Lokesh Potabathula's wife and children, parents-in-law, and cousin Barri.

Ashok Kolla of the Telugu Association of North America told the station, "Right now, we are authorised by both the families to send the human remains to India" and "we want to do it as soon as possible in the next 24-36 hours."

Rakesh Barri told ABC8 TV in Dallas that his brother Rushil had spent the day with his relatives in the Fossil Rim Wildlife Safari Park in Glenn Rose, Texas, and were on their way to his home.

The Ponnadas were on visit from India.

Rakesh Barri told the station that his mother could not come to terms with his brother's death.

He said that his mother maintains, "He is still alive. I'm praying to the God, he will be back with you. You will be back with him to India."

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor