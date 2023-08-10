6 Sudanese intelligence officers killed during continued clashes in Omdurman city

Khartoum, Aug 10 Six Sudanese intelligence officers were killed during clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman city, north of the capital Khartoum, the Ministry of Defence announced.

"Six of the best intelligence officers fell in Omdurman axis," the Ministry said on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Violent clashes continued on Wednesday between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Omdurman, eyewitnesses said.

Both sides on Tuesday claimed to have killed and wounded hundreds of soldiers on the other side, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate, meanwhile, said in a statement on Wednesday that "the old neighbourhoods of Omdurman and Karari neighbourhood came under heavy bombardment with various types of heavy weapons, resulting in many deaths and injuries".

The Alnaw hospital in the Al-Thawra area is in need of surgical personnel and emergency supplies as well as donations of blood of all types, said the syndicate.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor