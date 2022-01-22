6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2022 11:37 AM2022-01-22T11:37:40+5:302022-01-22T11:45:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-01-2022, 10:47:11 IST, Lat: 53.37 & Long: -166.86, Depth: 94 Km ,Location: 681km ENE of andreanof islands,Alaska", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app