6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska

By ANI | Published: January 22, 2022 11:37 AM2022-01-22T11:37:40+5:302022-01-22T11:45:02+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.

6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska | 6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska

6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-01-2022, 10:47:11 IST, Lat: 53.37 & Long: -166.86, Depth: 94 Km ,Location: 681km ENE of andreanof islands,Alaska", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :National center for seismologyNational center for seismology