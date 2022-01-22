6.0 magnitude quake hits Alaska

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred near Andreanof islands, Alaska on Saturday as per the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 22-01-2022, 10:47:11 IST, Lat: 53.37 & Long: -166.86, Depth: 94 Km ,Location: 681km ENE of andreanof islands,Alaska", tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

