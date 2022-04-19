6.0 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi
By ANI | Published: April 19, 2022 08:00 AM2022-04-19T08:00:31+5:302022-04-19T08:10:07+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale hit Indonesia's Sulawesi on Tuesday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 19-04-2022, 06:53:13 IST, Lat: 7.20 & Long: 127.0, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 779km NNE of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
