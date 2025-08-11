6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, one killed

Istanbul, Aug 11 A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, which killed one person, authorities said.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported that the earthquake occurred in the Sindirgi district on Sunday at 7:53 p.m. local time (1653 GMT).

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old person died after being rescued by emergency teams adding that many people were wounded and more than 15 buildings collapsed.

Footage aired by the NTV broadcaster showed a collapsed building, with people attempting to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.

Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X that the quake, which was also felt in Istanbul and nearby provinces, prompted AFAD and all relevant institutions to immediately begin field inspections, Xinhua news agency reported.

"As of now, there are no reports of any adverse situation, and we are monitoring developments closely," he said.

Several buildings collapsed in the Balikesir province after the quake, according to images broadcast by Turkish media.

--IANS

int/rs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor