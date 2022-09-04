6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone
By ANI | Published: September 4, 2022 04:53 PM 2022-09-04T16:53:03+5:30 2022-09-04T17:00:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
"National Center for Seismology @NCS_Earthquake Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 04-09-2022, 15:12:30 IST, Lat: -0.78 & Long: -20.79, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1326km SW of Freetown, Sierra Leone," the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 3:13 pm today.
However, no casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far.
More details are to be followed.
( With inputs from ANI )
