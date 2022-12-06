6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

Jakarta, Dec 6 A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, but there was no potential for a tsunami.

According to the national meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency, the earthquake occurred at 1.07 p.m. with the epicentre situated 284 km southwest of Jember Regency and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, Xinhua news reported.

The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor