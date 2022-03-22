6.7-magnitude quake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS
By ANI | Published: March 22, 2022 11:01 PM2022-03-22T23:01:37+5:302022-03-22T23:10:11+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:35:08 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey(USGS) said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:35:08 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey(USGS) said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.819 degrees north latitude and 43.392 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app