6.7-magnitude quake hits northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted northern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 16:35:08 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey(USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 10.819 degrees north latitude and 43.392 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

