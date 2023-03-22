6.9-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan
By IANS | Published: March 22, 2023
Beijing, March 22 A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan at 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
