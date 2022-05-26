6.9 magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands
By ANI | Published: May 26, 2022 10:15 PM2022-05-26T22:15:42+5:302022-05-26T22:25:13+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 15:38 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.9 degrees south latitude and 172.0 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor