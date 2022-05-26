6.9 magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted southeast of the Loyalty Islands at 15:38 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.9 degrees south latitude and 172.0 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

