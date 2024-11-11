6th International Festival of Jordanian Dates opens

Amman [Jordan], November 11 (ANI/WAM): The 6th International Festival of Jordanian Dates opened today in the Jordanian capital under the patronage of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Jordanian Minister of Agriculture, Engineer Khaled Al-Hanifat, the representative of the Festival's Patron, said the event confirms the depth of the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He thanked Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for his continuous support of the event

The Festival reflects the protocol signed in Amman, on the 26th of February 2024, by the Ministry of Agriculture in Jordan, the General Secretariat of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Jordan Dates Association, in cooperation with regional and international organisations. It's organised by the Award's General Secretariat in collaboration with the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture and the Jordan Dates Association.

The minister noted that date palm cultivation in Jordan is deeply rooted in history, with evidence indicating its ancient significance. He added that the city of Aqaba, for example, was known for date palm cultivation as far back as 3,000 BCE. "This sector has increasingly attracted private sector interest, particularly due to Jordan's geographical advantages for the cultivation of the Medjool variety. Investment in the date palm sector has now reached nearly half a billion dollars, supporting around 10,000 jobs, approximately 40% of which are held by women."

The event opened in the presence of Hamad Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the UAE in Amman, and Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation.

The opening ceremony was also attended by a number of representatives of international organisations, members of the diplomatic missions in Jordan, and many researchers, farm owners, date producers, and companies in Jordan.

Abdelouahhab Zaid expressed pride in the achievements of the International Festival of Jordanian Dates during his opening address. He highlighted this success as a testament to the enduring cooperation and historical ties between the two brotherly nations, nurtured under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Abdullah II.

In his address at the festival's opening ceremony, Eng. Anwar Haddad, Chairman of the Jordan Dates Association, extended his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and the Jordanian Ministry of Agriculture, for their successful organisation of the festival. He noted the festival's success over the past six years, highlighting the steady expansion of Jordan's date palm cultivation, which now covers 45,000 dunums in the Jordan Valley.

A documentary was screened during the ceremony detailing the achievements of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation over the past seventeen years (2007-2024). The film illustrated the Award's alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, showcasing its contributions to food security and sustainable development at national, regional, and international levels.

The winners of the 6th International Festival of Jordanian Dates were recognised at the end of the opening ceremony. (ANI/WAM)

