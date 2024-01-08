7 bodies found in shallow grave in Philippines

Manila, Jan 8 Filipino police on Monday said they have recovered seven bodies from a shallow grave in Lanao del Norte province.

According to the police, the bodies were discovered by locals on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims, who bore bullet wounds, comprised a 54-year-old man, his 50-year-old wife, his 43-year-old sister and her husband, as well as their three children.

Initial investigations showed that the victims were residents of nearby Zamboanga del Sur province.

An investigation is underway to identify the alleged abductors of the victims and the motive for the killings.

