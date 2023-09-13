7 injured in Russian drone attack in Odesa, Sumy: Ukraine 

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 13 : Seven people were injured after a Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Odesa and Sumy regions, CNN reported citing the head of the Odesa region military administration Oleh Kiper.

In a post shared on Telegram, Oleh Kiper said, "A total of seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian attack drones at the Izmail district. Six people in Reni and one in Izmail," CNN reported.

He further said, "Two men from Reni are in serious condition, in the intensive care unit, today they will be transported to Odesa." He stated that four people are in "moderate condition" and they will receive treatment in Reni.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said they destroyed 32 out of 44 Shahed-136/131 drones launched towards Ukraine, CNN reported. It further said that the attacks were launched from the Russian regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk and Chauda in Russian-annexed Crimea.

The Ukrainian Air Force said, "Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack."

Earlier on September 12, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that Ukraine attacked Enerhodar city in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Monday and added that two drones were downed, Russia-based Sputnik reported.

Speaking to reports on the sidelines of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Likhachev said, "There was a massive drone attack on the city of Energodar yesterday [on Monday]. Six airstrikes were recorded around 6 pm [local time, 15:00 GMT]. Two drones were eliminated on approach, four struck," according to Sputnik report.

Alexey Likhachev noted that the technological safety of the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia is fully ensured. He further said that there continues to remain a risk of attacks on the nuclear plant from Ukraine. He said that Ukraine's actions aim to further intimidate residents and employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Regional Governor Roman Starovoit said that Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly used drones to target Rylsk in Russia's borderline Kursk region over a couple of hours. He said that another drone attack took place on Lenin Street, Russia-based TASS reported.

In a post shared on Telegram, Starovoit stated, "Another drone attack on Lenin Street. The roof of an administrative building damaged, glass shattered in some windows. There are no casualties," according to TASS report.

On Monday night, Starovoit said that Ukrainian armed forces had dropped an explosive device from a drone, which caused damage to exterior walls and windows in two buildings on Lenin Street.

