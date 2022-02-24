7 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling, in Ukraine

At least seven people have been killed and nine others injured by Russian shelling, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he had appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions on Russia, including on President Vladimir Putin personally, saying that the Kremlin leader wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state. President Vladimir Putin has announced a war on Ukraine.

He said the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable". Putin even called on Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home". He said the special military action was "aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine". Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he unsuccessfully sought talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Zelenksy said a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon. Volodymyr Zelenksy's statement comes even as Ukraine faces threats of the Russian invasion.