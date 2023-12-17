7-year-old killed at wedding in aerial firing in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 17 : A seven-year-old boy lost his life after the members of the marriage party started aerial firing on Sunday in Pakistan's Karachi, as reported by ARY News.

The police have arrested two suspects who are related to the seven-year-old boy Ahmed Raza, identified as Zaheer and Adnan.

The firing happened at a wedding ceremony in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

According to the police, "Ahmed was hit by bullets when the two suspects resorted to aerial firing in jubilation during the wedding ceremony held in Shah Latif Town."

The police said that they had shifted the suspects to the police station and were waiting for relatives to lodge a first information report (FIR) of the firing, ARY News reported.

However, the police said that the family members took the child's body from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) without legal proceedings.

Earlier in August 2023, in a similar incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed in aerial firing carried out in jubilation during a wedding ceremony in Karachi.

The incident took place in Karachi's Orangi Town, wherein a 12-year-old boy, identified as Umar, was killed in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony, according to ARY News.

Following the incident, police rushed to the scene, where they found the victim's body.

Later, rescue officials and police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police reported that 12-year-old Umar was the relative of the groom, adding that he was witnessing fireworks and aerial firing from a roof, during which a bullet hit him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor