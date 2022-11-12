7.0-magnitude quake hits east of Fiji Islands, no tsunami warning

Suva, Nov 12 An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit the eastern part of the Fiji Islands on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 587.2 km, was initially determined to be at 20.116 degrees south latitude and 178.363 degrees west longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to local media.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties.

