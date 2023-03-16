7.0-magnitude quake jolts NZ's uninhabited island
Published: March 16, 2023
Wellington, March 16 A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the uninhabited Kermadec Islands, located about 1,000 km northeast of New Zealand's North Island, on Thursday, with a depth of 10 km.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii issued a tsunami warning for coasts within 300 km of the quake epicentre in the South Pacific, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 m to 1 m above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec Islands," it added.
