7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea's capital

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], April 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolted Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Port Moresby is the capital and largest city of Papua New Guinea, a country in Ocea.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 02-04-2023, 23:34:12 IST, Lat: -4.34 & Long: 143.23, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 715km NW of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," NCS said in a tweet.

The quake struck at a depth of 80 kilometres at a latitude of -4.34 and a longitude of 143.23. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor