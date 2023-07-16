7.2-magnitude quake rocks Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Washington, July 16 A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude.

Its depth was 20 km.

The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.

--IANS

int/svn

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor