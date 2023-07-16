7.2-magnitude quake rocks Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
By IANS | Published: July 16, 2023 01:38 PM 2023-07-16T13:38:56+5:30 2023-07-16T13:40:23+5:30
Washington, July 16 A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning ...
Washington, July 16 A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude.
Its depth was 20 km.
The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.
--IANS
int/svn
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app