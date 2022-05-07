72-year-old man lived with wife's dead body for 21 years

A 72-year-old man in Bangkok lived with his dead wife for 21 years. After his wife's death, he placed her body in a coffin. He made this decision because he did not want to be separated from his wife. This person's name is Charn Janwatchakal. He has served as a doctor in the Thai military. He loved his wife very much. So after his wife's death, they buried her body at home instead of cemetery. His wife died of an illness.

Charn's decision led to his two sons leaving home. But it didn't make any difference to Charn. He lived with his wife's body. Sometimes he would go to his wife's grave and chat, and sometimes he would sleep next to her. But after 21 years, he decided to bury his wife. For this, he contacted an organization. With the help of the organization, he removed the remains of his wife's body from the coffin and conducted a formal cremation. Charn is now 72 years old. Charn was faced with the question of who would bury his wife after his death. That is why he decided to take out the body of his wife which was buried at home and cremate her. Charn was interviewed by lawyer Nitithorn Kaewto.