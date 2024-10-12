75 years of Chinese occupation: East Turkistan Movement calls for international action

Washington DC [US], October 12 : On the 75th anniversary of China's invasion of East Turkistan, the East Turkistan Government in Exile has issued a statement, condemning what it describes as one of the most brutal occupations in modern history.

Marking October 12, 1949, as the start of relentless persecution and systematic oppression, the statement accuses China of genocide, colonisation, and cultural erasure targeting the Uyghur, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Tatar, and other Turkic peoples.

"Over the past seven and a half decades, East Turkistan has suffered mass incarceration, forced labour, sterilisations, and the destruction of its culture, religion, and national identity under Chinese rule," the statement reads. The exiled government declared solidarity with the people enduring what it termed a campaign of "genocide and occupation," renewing calls for the global community to recognise China's illegal occupation as the root cause of the Uyghur genocide.

China's claim over East Turkistan, the statement argues, is based on "fabricated narratives" meant to justify its violent subjugation of a once-independent nation. Before Chinese forces invaded with Soviet support in 1949, East Turkistan existed as a sovereign state. Today, the regionnow referred to by Beijing as Xinjianghas become synonymous with forced labour camps, surveillance, and widespread human rights abuses.

"The East Turkistan Government in Exile invoked General Assembly Resolution 3070 (XXVIII) of 1973, which recognises the right of all peoples under colonial rule to self-determination and independence. "This principle applies to East Turkistan," the statement further said, demanding international recognition of East Turkistan as an occupied country.

The movement also called for legal action, urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Chinese officials for genocide and crimes against humanity. The exiled government further requested state parties to the Rome Statute to support its legal complaints and push for justice through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Beijing's oppressive rule in East Turkistan, disguised as national security and development policies, has drawn increasing global criticism. However, the Chinese regime continues to deny all allegations, refusing access to independent investigators and dismissing calls for accountability.

"The time for action is now," the statement concluded. "We will continue our struggle for independence until East Turkistan is free and our people can once again live in dignity, sovereignty, and security." As international silence lingers, the suffering of the Turkic peoples under China's repressive policies remains a glaring reminder of the urgent need for global intervention.

