75th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach lionised as Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy Series for 'The Bear'

Los Angeles, Jan 16 Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards for his work in ‘The Bear’.

Television Academy took to its official handle on X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote, “@ebonmossb wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for @TheBearFX ( @FXNetworks / @hulu )! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win. #Emmys #75thEmmys”.

‘The Bear’, which stars Jeremy Allen White as the lead, follows the story of a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. He inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor