77 pc of students in Dubai attend private schools rated 'good or better': KHDA

Dubai [UAE], April 3 (/WAM): More than three quarters (77 per cent) of students in Dubai attend private schools rated 'good or better', compared to 70 per cent during the last full inspection cycle during the 2018-19 academic year, according to inspection results released by Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The release of inspection results coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for the next academic year, enabling parents to make informed and timely decisions about their children's schooling.

A total of 199 schools were inspected during the latest round of inspections, including six schools that were inspected for the first time. Twenty schools were rated outstanding; 39 very good; and 84 good. Twenty-five schools improved their ratings, with 39,795 students benefitting from the positive change.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of KHDA, said, "Private schools in Dubai are known for their commitment to quality and continuous improvement. This year's results show that thousands more students have access to better quality teaching and learning, a sign of the dedication and expertise of teachers and school leaders. We are grateful to the whole education community for supporting our schools to be among the best in the world."

Emirati students have also benefitted from the improvement in school ratings. Seventy-six per cent of Emirati students (22,876) now attend a private school rated good or better, compared to 70 per cent in the 2018-19 academic year.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said, "We are pleased to see that schools in Dubai have continued their improvement journey. We will continue working with the school community and parents to ensure that all students benefit from the high standard of education offered by Dubai's private schools."

Customised parent summary reports and detailed inspection reports for each school will be available on the KHDA website in April. (/WAM)

