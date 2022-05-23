8 more ministers sworn into SL's new cabinet

Colombo, May 23 Eight more ministers were sworn in to Sri Lanka's new Cabinet on Monday as a fresh government is being formed amid weeks of political instability and the ongoing economic crisis.

According to the President's Media Division, the eight ministers took oath at the President's House in Colombo and later assumed duties in their respective ministries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Douglas Devananda was sworn in as the minister of fisheries, Keheliya Rambukwella as the minister of water supply, Mahinda Amaraweera as the minister of agriculture, wildlife and forest conservation and Ramesh Pathirana as the industries minister.

Thirteen cabinet ministers had been appointed on two previous occasions following the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister on May 12.

Sri Lanka has seen weeks of public protests due to a shortage in essential supplies including food and medicines.

