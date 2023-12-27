83 trucks of aid, 7 ambulances enter Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that on Tuesday 83 humanitarian aid trucks and seven ambulances were inspected at the Nitzana checkpoint and transferred to Gaza via the Rafah Crossing from Egypt.

At the request of the UN, the Kerem Shalom border crossing was closed for inspection of aid trucks due to logistic constraints on the Gazan side of the crossing. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor