87-year-old Iranian who hasn't bathed in 67 years & eats roadkill, researchers say he is perfectly healthy

Amou Jaji, an 87-year-old Iranian has not bathed in 67 years. Haji survives by eating roadkill which has left scientists in shock as they confirmed that he is in good health.

Jaji believes he'll fall sick if he bathes and this has stopped him from taking a shower in over six decades. He also says that if he bathes it would cause him bad luck and he might die.

Life in the Iranian desert, his meals consist of raw roadkill with rotting porcupine meat as his favourite meal. Also he drinks water straight from puddles in the street. He also loves to smoke but his style of smoking involves inhaling dried cow dung instead of tobacco.

But he has impressed researchers who say he is perfectly healthy. Medical team who visited him in the village of Dejgah, Iran performed several tests and said that despite his lifestyle, Jaji is surprisingly healthy and has no serious diseases or bacteria.'

Experts also confirmed that he does not have any diseases or parasites despite his lack of hygiene. According to Professor Dr Gholamreza Molavi, Jaji has remained healthy due to developing an enormously strong immune system.

Medics tested him for everything from various forms of hepatitis and AIDs through to parasites, and all they found was a symptomless infection of trichinosis.