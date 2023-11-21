9 injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Japan

Tokyo, Nov 21 At least nine people were injured after a car plowed into a group of pedestrians on Tuesday in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, according to local media reports.

According to the prefectural police, a mini vehicle drove out of control for several dozen meters on the opposite side of the road and hit multiple pedestrians, reports Xinhua news agency.

The nine -- seven high school students, one adult male and the male driver-- have been taken to the hospital.

One female high school student was temporarily unconscious, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident took place at around 8 a.m. near an intersection with no traffic light on a prefectural road approximately 100 metres west of Umi Station on the JR Kashii Line.

According to nearby residents, the road serves as a commuter route for a high school, and seven injured students were all from Fukuoka Prefectural Umi Commercial High School, where classes were cancelled on Tuesday.

Following the accident, aerial footage from national broadcaster NHK showed visible damage to the front of the car, which hit a wall and stopped.

The 66-year-old male driver was arrested on-site for negligent driving causing injury but was later released for medical treatment, with the details still under investigation, according to the police.

