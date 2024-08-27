90 pc of Hezbollah rocket launches made from civilian population center

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 90 per cent of the rocket launches carried out last night by Hezbollah terrorists were launched from the heart of a civilian population centre in Lebanon and near civilian facilities- mosques, schools, UN compounds, and more.

In the attack, about 230 launches and about 20 aerial targets were identified that crossed towards the territory of the State of Israel from Lebanon.

"The terrorist organization Hezbollah places its terrorist infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population while using Lebanese citizens as human shields," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor