90 pc terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan target CPEC projects: Pak counter-terrorism department

Pakistan counter-terrorism department (CTD) on Wednesday said that 90 per cent of the terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan target the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Javed Iqbal Wazir told The News International that over 90 per cent of the terrorist groups are planning attacks and operating from across the border (Afghanistan). He said these groups mainly target CPEC projects, key installations, polio teams and economic activity.

The department had busted five major groups of Islamic State - Khorasan Province (IS KP) during operations in Peshawar and Bannu region during the last year.

The held terrorists were involved in over 40 incidents of target-killing, including attacks on polio vaccination teams, said DIG CTD.

Wazir said that 110 terrorists were killed and 599 others were arrested by the CTD during operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) this year.

The CTD chief added the arrested and killed terrorists included a number of most wanted people who were carrying millions of rupees as head money, reported The News International.

He also said that the force busted many gangs of extortionists, target-killers and those involved in other kinds of terrorist activities.

( With inputs from ANI )

