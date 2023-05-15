90+ UAE students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], May 15 (ANI/WAM): The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application Office, in collaboration with Samsung, announced the graduation of 90+ students from 20 different nationalities. The students have successfully completed the prestigious 'Samsung Innovation Campus' programme which aims to empower and enhance the AI proficiency of young talents.

The 2023 edition of Samsung Innovation Campus started in January, offering the latest version of the company's flagship Artificial Intelligence (AI) course, in partnership with the National Programme for Coders. The programme was in line with the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and was themed 'Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People'. Over three months, the programme provided a platform for enthusiastic beginners and learners to gain knowledge in machine learning (ML) and acquire a strong grasp of AI fundamentals, aligning with the country's future-forward vision.

Saqr binGhalib, Executive Director at the Office of UAE Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, affirmed the UAE government's keen endeavours towards embracing innovative smart solutions based on technology, coding, and artificial intelligence. This strategic approach aims to create different models across multiple governmental, economic, and societal sectors, bolster performance improvement efforts, sustain ongoing development, and pave the way for a prosperous future for generations to come.

Saqr binGhalib added that partnerships and cooperation frameworks with the private sector and global companies specializing in technological fields are pivotal factors in bolstering endeavours aimed at achieving the objectives outlined in the UAE's artificial intelligence strategy. By taking proactive steps to strengthen the foundations of artificial intelligence and enhance its contribution, the UAE aims to enhance readiness in future fields of significance.

Doohee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "The enthusiastic response from young people in the UAE to this year's Samsung Innovation Campus demonstrates the underlying interest in AI technology and validates our CSR efforts in deepening the country's AI capabilities. The course has imparted graduates with the resources to spearhead AI change in organizations and society. Collaboration is key to delivering on the programme's mission, and we are therefore delighted with our partnership with UAE's Office of AI, with whom our goals are aligned."

AI and ML, the next-generation technologies, have already started to reshape the world, providing significant benefits to consumers, businesses, governments, and societies. They are even changing the way people interact virtually. As the UAE positions itself as a centre of excellence in this field, the e-learning course is designed to equip participants with the necessary content, tools, and applications to stay ahead of the curve. Successful completion of the course also leads to official certifications.

The specialised curriculum of the course includes tools and applications that are integral to AI and machine learning-driven workplaces. It was taught by renowned AI experts Christophe Zoghbi and Mrad Sleiman through live online sessions that help learners develop a clear understanding of industry processes. The course was delivered through a blended learning format, including self-paced modules, exercises, content presentations, and pre-recorded videos covering statistics, algorithms, and programming.

Upon graduation, participants gain a deep understanding of the statistical and mathematical foundation of machine learning, the basics of Python, and the libraries used for machine learning algorithms. They are also equipped with the ability to apply these algorithms to real data sets and build projects following the data science lifecycle. The graduates leave the programme well-prepared to embark on a career in this rapidly growing field. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor