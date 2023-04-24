93 immigrants rescued off Tunisian coasts

Tunis, April 24 A total of 93 undocumented immigrants were rescued off Tunisian coasts while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, the National Guard said.

"As part of the fight against illegal immigration, three such attempts were foiled late Saturday night," Tunisian National Guard spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement on Sunday.

The first was foiled off the southeastern province of Sfax, where 42 immigrants, of sub-Saharan African nationalities, were saved from a sinking boat, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other two attempts were foiled by the National Guard unit off the country's central coast, where 51 sub-Saharans were rescued.

Located in the central Mediterranean, Tunisia has been one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor