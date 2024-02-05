A chair targeted the other chair!

It is highly unlikely that in the history of diplomacy, a Prime Minister has ever sat in a relaxed posture on a chair on the seashore of his country, taken a dip in the serene waters, and caused such a powerful wave that it put the chair of a President of a country approximately 800 kilometres away in the sea at risk. To put it figuratively, one chair targeted the other chair. When our Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lakshadweep during the first week of January, nobody could have anticipated that such a diplomatic wave would be formed in the sea of diplomacy. The ripple effect is evident as, within a month, preparations have started to impeach Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. His position is now in jeopardy!

In light of the recent contentious incident between India and Maldives, I find myself reminiscing about my trip to Maldives, where I had the opportunity to meet former President Abdul Gayoom. As the president of the South Asia Editors Forum, I had organised a meeting for the Forum in Maldives. A few of us journalists reached out to Abdul Gayoom's office expressing our desire to meet him, and we were graciously extended an invitation. Abdul Gayoom and his wife Nasreena Ibrahim warmly welcomed us and we had a delicious dinner at their residence. During our conversation, the Gayoom couple expressed with great enthusiasm that the relationship between India and Maldives is akin to a magnetic force, binding the two countries together. They emphasised that the idea of India and Maldives parting ways is inconceivable as India is Maldives' most steadfast ally.

In the present circumstances, I am wondering as to what happened suddenly that led the current President of Maldives, Muizzu, to follow a completely different path. Throughout the years, starting from Gayoom to Mohammad Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih, all the Presidents have maintained strong and cordial relations with India. It has become a customary practice in Maldives that after assuming office, every President pays their first visit to India. This tradition has been upheld due to the amicable and affectionate bond between the two nations. Moreover, Maldives has always relied on India for various geographical necessities. However, Muizzu deviated from this tradition. He chose to visit Turkey first, followed by the UAE, and then proceeded to China, which is considered India's biggest adversary. It is evident that he has already started sitting in China’s lap.

During his election campaign, he went as far as donning a T-shirt bearing the words 'India Out'. Before the elections, he had made a statement vowing to expel Indian soldiers from Maldives if he emerged victorious. It is worth noting that India generously contributed two helicopters and one aircraft to help in maritime surveillance, search operations, and medical emergencies for the people of Maldives. Some Indian soldiers are stationed there to ensure its proper functioning and upkeep of these assets. However, Muizzu has recently issued a warning, stating his intention to remove them by March.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived at the exquisite island of Lakshadweep in India. He did snorkelling and spent some time relaxing on the seashore, encouraging the locals to appreciate the splendour of their own country's beaches. However, following this, minister Mariyam Shiuna of Muizzu's administration made derogatory remarks against Narendra Modi. Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid also made objectionable comments on India. As a result, the controversy gained momentum and the '#Boycott Maldives' began trending on various social media platforms. Furthermore, an Indian tourism company took the drastic step of cancelling all the previously scheduled bookings for Maldives. By December 2023, India had become the leading source of tourism for Maldives. It is evident that this development caused unease within the Maldivian tourism industry. Succumbing to pressure from the industry, Muizzu was compelled to suspend three of his ministers, but he did not dismiss them.

There is a prevailing sense of unease in Maldives regarding Muizzu's anti-India stance as the country heavily relies on India for its daily necessities, including medicines and spare parts. The Opposition in Maldives fully comprehends that Muizzu's arrogance has the potential to devastate the nation. During my visit to Maldives, I came to realise that the ordinary citizens hold a deep affection for India. They view India as their elder brother, always ready to lend a helping hand in times of crisis. India has thwarted attempts to overthrow the government in Maldives and has provided substantial aid during Tsunami. Moreover, during Covid pandemic, India not only supplied a significant amount of vaccines but also played a crucial role in prevention and treatment of the virus. Additionally, India extends substantial financial assistance to Maldives every year.

The Opposition comprehends this fact, which is why Qasim Ibrahim, the leader of the Jumhooree Party in the Maldives, has explicitly stated that Muizzu should offer an apology to India and its Prime Minister for his actions. The Opposition has grown increasingly hostile towards China. The Opposition's disposition can be measured by the occurrence of a physical altercation within the Parliament. The Opposition is currently preparing for Muizzu's impeachment. Muizzu now faces only two options. He must either improve relations with India or risk losing his position. It is undeniable that Maldives cannot align itself with China, as it is significantly farther away than India. Let us hope that Muizzu understands this reality. The deep-rooted relationship between Maldives and India will persist, benefitting both the nations.

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of

Rajya Sabha.