"A good conversation": Jaishankar-Rubio call focuses on trade, defence and critical minerals

New Delhi [India], January 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the two sides reviewing key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, critical minerals, nuclear energy, defence and energy.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues.

The call comes amid growing friction between New Delhi and Washington over trade negotiations and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump over India's Russian oil purchases.

India is currently being subjected to the steepest US tariffs of 50 per cent, even as it has been in talks with Washington since February last year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US capital.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State, Tommy Pigott, confirmed that Secretary Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill. He expressed interest in capitalising on this important development to enhance U.S.-India civil nuclear cooperation, expand opportunities for American companies, advance shared energy security goals, and secure critical mineral supply chains.

As per Pigott, Secretary Rubio and MEA Jaishankar discussed ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations and their shared interest in strengthening economic cooperation. They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States' and India's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor later termed the conversation "positive" and said the two sides discussed next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals and a possible meeting next month.

In a post on X, Gor wrote, "A quick update: @SecRubio Just concluded a positive call with @DrSJaishankar. They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals and a possible meeting next month."

The phone call also follows Gor's confirmation a day earlier that the next round of talks is scheduled for today.

Gor has previously said no country is as essential for Washington as India and indicated that both sides are working to finalise a trade deal.

In his arrival speech in New Delhi, Gor said both governments are actively engaged in finalising a trade agreement, while also cooperating on security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

He described the relationship as one where "real friends can disagree, but resolve their differences," referring to the equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Gor also announced that India will be invited to join the Pax Silica alliance as a full member next month.

The US-led initiative aims to build a secure and innovation-driven silicon supply chain, aligning with the focus on critical minerals flagged by Jaishankar in his post.

At the inaugural Pax Silica Summit in 2025, India was excluded from the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, triggering sharp political criticism.

India's inclusion is expected to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and position the country as an alternative production hub.

Experts note that India could join Pax Silica at a later stage, similar to its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP).

Pax Silica is a key US State Department initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security, aimed at encouraging allies and trusted partners to coordinate on secure and reliable technology and economic systems.

