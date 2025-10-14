"A monumental moment for the world beyond the Middle East": Trump hails outcome of Gaza Peace Summit

Sharm El-Sheikh [Egypt], October 14 : Addressing world leaders at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, US President Donald Trump described the outcome as "a monumental moment in the history of the world beyond the Middle East," highlighting a shared commitment among participating nations to rebuild Gaza and secure a peaceful future for its people.

Emphasising the need for a constructive and humanitarian approach to Gaza's recovery, Trump said, "We have all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves. But we don't want to fund anything having to do with the bloodshed, hatred or terror as has happened in the past."

He noted that the consensus reached at the summit centred on ensuring long-term peace through structural and social rebuilding. "We have also agreed that Gaza's reconstruction requires that it be demilitarised and that a new honest civilian police force must be allowed to create a safe condition for the people in Gaza," Trump stated.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the peace agreement, the US President reaffirmed his commitment to stability and cooperation. "I intend to be a partner in securing a better future... There won't be World War III, hopefully. But it's not going to start in the Middle East. We're not going to have a World War III," he said.

Calling the landmark ceasefire agreement a turning point, Trump described it as ushering in "a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East." He celebrated the treaty as an answer to the prayers of millions, declaring that peace in the region had finally been achieved.

"With the historic agreement we've just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered... Together, we have achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," he stated.

Highlighting the scale of the breakthrough, Trump said that beyond ending the war in Gaza, the agreement offers a fresh start for regional stability and unity against terror.

"The momentous breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gazawith God's help, it will be a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East... we can build a region that's strong, and stable, and prosperous, and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," he said.

Reiterating the need for Gaza's reconstruction to focus on its people, not on militarisation, Trump added, "We've all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves, but we don't want to fund anything having to do with bloodshed, hatred, and terror... For this same reason, we also agreed that Gaza's reconstruction requires that it be demilitarised."

Urging regional leaders to seize the moment, Trump said the Middle East now stands at the threshold of peace and prosperity.

"Today, for the first time anyone can remember, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us. If we do, together, we will reach the Middle East's incredible destinya safe, and prosperous, and beautiful crossroads of culture and commerce, faith and humanity," he stated.

The international summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, brought together leaders from over 20 nations to mark the end of hostilities and chart a roadmap for lasting peace and reconstruction in Gaza.

During the event, Trump was conferred Egypt's highest state honour, the Order of the Nile. "I'm deeply honoured to receive... the Order of the Nile," he said.

Earlier on October 13, Hamas released all 20 living hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement. Before the summit, Trump had visited Israel and met with the country's top leadership as the exchange of hostages was underway.

In a gesture of gratitude, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Israel Prize, the nation's highest civilian honour, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

The announcement came during a historic session of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where Trump received a prolonged standing ovation for his role in brokering the peace deal that led to the release of the hostages and the end of the Gaza conflict.

