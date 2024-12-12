"A pleasure interacting with 26 envoys of EU member countries": Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP and Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, interacted with 26 European Union ambassadors at the residence of the EU envoy Herve Delphin here.

The discussions on Wednesday covered a wide range of issues, including "role, opportunities and challenges of Indian foreign policy," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"It was a pleasure interacting with 26 envoys of European Union member countries at the residence of @EUAmbIndia," Tharoor wrote on Wednesday.

The European Union Ambassador Herve Delphin also hailed the "rich & candid" discussions with Tharoor on Indian geopolitics and perspectives on China, Russia, South Asia, Middle East and Europe.

"Rich & candid evening exchange with @ShashiTharoor Chairman, External Affairs Cttee of #India Parlt @LokSabhaSectt at #EU Residence with European #TeamEurope Ambassadors, covering Indian geopolitics & perspectives on China, Russia, South Asia, Middle East & Europe. Learning from each other," Delphin wrote in a post on X.

Delphin also met with the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and described the discussions with him as "dense and lively"

Sharing a post on X, Delphin wrote, "Dense and lively discussion with @RahulGandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Indian Parliament @LokSabhaSectt, covering a broad range of topics of relevance for the Europe-India relations and the future of our democracies in a world of challenges, geopolitical tensions & crises."

Earlier in October, Delphin, emphasised that India's geostrategic and geo-economic importance is "more manifest," with growing business opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi on October 11, Delphin highlighted the steady growth of EU-India trade and called for stronger trade ties between the two economies.

