"A very tragic accident": MEA spokesperson on Ahmedabad plane crash

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The London-bound aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"What has happened in Ahmedabad is a very tragic accident. We have lost a lot of people. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones," Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

He said that several foreign nationals were onboard the flight and said further updates would be shared by relevant departments.

"There are, I understand, several foreigners also. Those updates you will receive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India and others. They are putting out something soon," he added.

On the rescue efforts, the MEA spokesperson said, "It's still an evolving situation. Rescue operations are on. We'll have to wait a little more time for exact details, but you would've seen that everybody is concerned. Once again, we convey our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones."

He added, "We have several agencies of the Government of India working on the disaster. We'll have to wait for more details on this particular incident."

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow, calling the crash a "heart-rending disaster."

"I am deeply distressed to learn about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. It is a heart-rending disaster. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief," the President wrote in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "heartbreaking beyond words" and said he was in touch with ministers and officials overseeing rescue efforts.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Air India confirmed that flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in an accident shortly after takeoff at 13:38 IST. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

The aircraft, immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Rescue and relief operations were ongoing, with multiple agencies working on-site to assist survivors and investigate the cause of the crash.

