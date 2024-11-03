AAI observes "Vigilance Awareness Week 2024"

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The Airports Authority of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3, 2024, with the theme of "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity" across all its airports and establishments.

The Integrity Pledge was administered by H Srinivas, Member (HR), to senior officers of the organisation in an event held on October 28 at AAI Corporate Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

Sriniwas emphasized the importance of vigilance in the effective functioning of the organisation and called upon the employees to participate in the activities of VAW 2024 with earnestness and sincerity while appreciating the exemplary work done by the Vigilance Directorate of AAI.

Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of AAI was also present at the event along with other Board Members of AAI including Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), Pankaj Malhotra, Member (Finance), and Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), along with other senior officers of AAI.

During the event, Kanodia, CVO of AAI, mentioned the works done by the Vigilance Directorate in the last two months as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 on Preventive Vigilance with a focus on five areas as directed by the Central Vigilance Commission.

He said that AAI is marching ahead with resoluteness for "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity." He called upon all the employees to actively participate in the movement against corruption to achieve the mandate of the commission in letter and spirit.

During Vigilance Awareness Week, various activities like elocution, debate, essay, quiz, drawing slogan competitions, walkathons and Gram Sabhas were conducted for citizens and employees across all airports and establishments to sensitise them regarding the importance of vigilance and the evils of corruption. Integrity pledge counters were set up at airports to administer the integrity pledge to all stakeholders.

