AAI Participates in the 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024

New Delhi [India], November 15, : Vipin Kumar, Chairperson of the Airports Authority of India inaugurated AAI's Stall at 43rd India International Trade Fair 2024, Bharat Mandapam Complex in Delhi, an official statement by the AAI said.

H Srinivas, Member (HR) briefed the Chairperson, concerning the numerous displays at the stall and also provided him with an overview of the event. The stall is designed on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat@2047' and exhibits the organisation's visionary approach towards modernising Aviation Infrastructure and streamlining Flight Networks, the statement said.

The Stall situated in Hall-4G, is equipped with Digital Panels and Interactive Display Screens showcasing the expansion of Aviation Footprint nationwide.

The Interactive Screen will engage visitors like students, professionals from various industries, Government Departments and Public Sectors showcasing creative Flip Book, Quizzes Flight Connections.

Also, the Digital Panels displayed at AAI stall provide special focus on the organisation's efforts towards shaping the Sustainable Aviation Industry,

upgrading Technologies, empowering youth through Internship Programs, FTOs, introducing cutting-edge Amenities.

Airports Authority of India proudly joins this grand event from November 14-27 where visitors can explore AAI's salient contributions to India's Aviation Landscape.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 from October 28 to November 3, 2024, with the theme of "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity" across all its airports and establishments.

The Integrity Pledge was administered by H Srinivas, Member (HR), to senior officers of the organisation in an event held on October 28 at AAI Corporate Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

Sriniwas emphasized the importance of vigilance in the effective functioning of the organisation and called upon the employees to participate in the activities of VAW 2024 with earnestness and sincerity while appreciating the exemplary work done by the Vigilance Directorate of AAI.

Nikhil Kumar Kanodia, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of AAI was also present at the event along with other Board Members of AAI including Sharad Kumar, Member (Operations), Pankaj Malhotra, Member (Finance), and Anil Kumar Gupta, Member (Planning), along with other senior officers of AAI.

