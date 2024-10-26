Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

London [UK], October 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with the US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, and addressed the importance of the official visit made by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the United States last month. They commended the significant role that the visit played in strengthening and deepening cooperation and partnership between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the friendship between the UAE and the U.S., which, he said, is built on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and common interests, with a shared commitment to enhancing regional and global peace and stability.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, foremost among them the current situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a ceasefire and ensure the protection of all civilians, as well as discussed the latest developments in Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

