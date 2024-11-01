Abdullah bin Zayed discusses propelling bilateral strategic relations with new Indonesian FM

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Sugiono, for his appointment as Foreign Minister of the Republic of Indonesia.

During a phone call today, the two top diplomats discussed the prospects of advancing strategic relations for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his best wishes for success to the Indonesian Foreign Minister, highlighting the privileged and growing relationship between the two countries.

He also conveyed his enthusiasm for working with Sugiono to strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries and to make the most of their comprehensive economic partnership, fostering cooperation and joint initiatives, especially in developmental areas. (ANI/WAM)

